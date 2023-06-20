Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,090 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

