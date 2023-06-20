Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 2,518 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

