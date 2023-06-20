Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

NYSE APD opened at $293.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

