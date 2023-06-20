Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 610 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Trading Down 3.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day moving average is $337.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

