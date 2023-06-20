Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

