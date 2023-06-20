Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

