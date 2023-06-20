Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

