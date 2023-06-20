Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

