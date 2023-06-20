Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $204,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

