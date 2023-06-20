Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

