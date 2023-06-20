Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

