Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 754.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,804 shares of company stock worth $2,780,773. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

