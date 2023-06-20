Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

