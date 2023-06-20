Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.