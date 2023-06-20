Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 57,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 215,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

