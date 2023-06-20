Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 443,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,888.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 114,043 shares of company stock worth $928,573 in the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

