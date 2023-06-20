Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

