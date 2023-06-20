Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,656,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.