Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $252,224,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %
KHC stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.