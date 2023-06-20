Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $252,224,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

KHC stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

