Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $315.80 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

