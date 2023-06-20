Parsec Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

