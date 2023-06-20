Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,475 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

