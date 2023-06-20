Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

