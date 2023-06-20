Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.61 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

