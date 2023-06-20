Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

