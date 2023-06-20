Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

