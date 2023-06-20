Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $65,192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.