Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

