Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 105.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

