Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.93 and its 200 day moving average is $304.03.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

