Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.