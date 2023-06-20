Patten Group Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

