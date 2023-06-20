Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

