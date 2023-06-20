Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

