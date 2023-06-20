Patten Group Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

