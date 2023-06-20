Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

