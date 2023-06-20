Patten Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

