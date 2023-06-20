Patton Fund Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $211,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

