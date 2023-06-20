PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 212,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 749.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 36,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

