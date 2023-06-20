Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 11,881 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $437.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.