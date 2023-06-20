Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

