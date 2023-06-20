Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

