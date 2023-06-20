Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PXD opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

