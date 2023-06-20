PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PPL by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

