Prostatis Group LLC Acquires 3,219 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

