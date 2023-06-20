Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,926 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.