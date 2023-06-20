Prostatis Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

