Quent Capital LLC Buys 613 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

