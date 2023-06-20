Quent Capital LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

