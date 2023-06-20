Quent Capital LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $63,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

